Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Weekend at The Curragh from Friday to Sunday

This weekend The Curragh Racecourse hosts one of the biggest weekend’s of racing this year, with Saturday evening’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby the highlight of three days of top-class flat racing action.

Racing begins on Derby Friday with a 7-race evening meeting which starts at 5.25pm with adult tickets costing €20, seniors/under 25s €12 and children under 18, when accompanied by an adult, going in free.

As well as the racing there will be entertainment off the track with Friday evening featuring Summer Sounds At The Curragh with DJ Bláthnaid Treacy.

For Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day on Saturday, gates will open at 11am, with the opening race of a bumper 8-race card going to post at 1.40pm. The weekend’s main event, the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby of €1.5m, will go to post at 5.15pm.

Tickets for the big day cost €35 for adults, with seniors and under 25s at a reduced price of €25. Children under 18, when accompanied by an adult, will be free.

Saturday features the Dubai Duty Free Best Dressed Lady competition in association with The K Club with judges including the now-retired lady jockey Nina Carberry, Bairbre Power, Fashion Editor of Independent News and Media and Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Dubai Duty Free.

Courtesy of Dubai Duty Free, the Best Dressed Lady on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day will win a luxury trip to Dubai for two including flights and accommodation, staying in the luxurious five-star Jumeirah Creekside Hotel for five nights.

The prize also includes a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free spending spree, while the night before the trip to Dubai the winner and a guest will stay at The K Club in Co. Kildare and a second night at the luxury Kildare Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort on their return.

Once racing ends on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, The Curragh will host a live concert with State Lights.

The Co. Kildare venue will host another Group 1 raceday on Sunday with the €250,000 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes the highlight of another 8-race card which begins at 1.45pm. Adult admission is €20, seniors and under 25s €12, and again children under 18, when accompanied by an adult, can enter free of charge.

The going is currently good to firm on both the straight course and the round course. Due to the extremely warm weather The Curragh continues to water the track as the forecast for the next few days is for a continued dry spell.