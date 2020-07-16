Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien accounts for four of the eight fillies that will line up in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday’s right-race card.

O’Brien, who has won the fillies’ Classic five times since 2006, will be represented by Epsom Oaks runner-up Ennistymon, together with Snow, Laburnum and Passion.

The recent Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Cayenne Pepper will line up for Jessica Harrington, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas-winning handler Ger Lyons will be doubly represented with Yaxeni and Even So, with Joseph O’Brien’s New York Girl the other runner in the 12-furlong feature race.

Seven two-year-olds will contest the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday with Merchants Quay, Law Of Indices, Lucky Vega and To Glory among the contenders.

Joseph O’Brien’s Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment are among the six runners in the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup, along with his father Aidan’s Memorabilis, Camphor represents Jessica Harrington yard and the Luke Comer pair of Cypress Creek and Giuseppe Garibaldi complete the field.

In the Paddy Power Minstrel Stakes, Classic and Group 1 winner Romanised is one of seven declared runners, with Aidan O’Brien’s Lancaster House set to oppose the Ken Condon-trained horse who seeks to repeat last year’s victory in the Group 2 event.

A field of 17 runners go in the Kildare Village Ladies Derby, with the same number of runners in the Paddy Power Scurry. Nine two-year-olds will face the starter in the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden and 12 horses are declared for the Sentinel Ireland Equine Products Handicap.

RTÉ will televise four live races on Saturday, the Paddy Power Minstrel Stakes, GAIN Railway Stakes, Juddmonte Irish Oaks and Kildare Village Ladies Derby.

