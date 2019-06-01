Eight Irish runners among field of 13 in the Investec Derby at Epsom

Irish champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien trains seven of the 13 runners in Saturday afternoon’s Investec Derby at Epsom.

Sir Dragonet (Ryan Moore), the race favourite since his Chester Vase win, was supplemented by the Coolmore partners on Monday at a cost of £85,000.

The son of Camelot had only made his debut at Tipperary two weeks prior to his impressive success at Chester.

The Ballydoyle trainer has also declared Anthony Van Dyck (Séamus Heffernan), Broome (Donnacha O’Brien), Circus Maximus (Frankie Dettori), Japan (Wayne Lordan), Norway (Jamie Spencer) and Sovereign (Pádraig Beggy).

O’Brien’s horses totally dominated the traditional Epsom Derby trials, with Circus Maximus winning the Dee Stakes at Chester, Anthony Van Dyck landed the Lingfield Derby Trial while Broome won both the Ballysax and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial.

Ireland will also be represented by the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktourm-owned colt Madhmoon, trained by 86-year-old Kevin Prendergast, who ran a credible fourth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas in Newmarket at the beginning of May.

Like Sir Dragonet, Telecaster, who will be ridden by Irish jockey Oisín Murphy, was added to the Investec Derby field at Monday’s five-day confirmation stage.

Of the other runners in the field, Andrew Balding’s Bangkok, who defeated Telecaster on his seasonal debut in March, takes his chance; last year’s Investec Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby will be represented by Line Of Duty; champion British flat trainer John Gosden has Humanitarian in the field, with John Ryan’s big outsider Hiroshima completing the field for the Premier Classic.

Aidan O’Brien and Roger Varian decided earlier in the week to declare Cape Of Good Hope and Surfman respectively for the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly on Sunday instead of Saturday’s Epsom showpiece.