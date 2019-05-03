Enable heads 26 entries for Group 1 Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom on May 31st

John Gosden’s brilliant mare Enable is among 26 entries for the £425,000 Investec Coronation Cup, one of two Group 1 contests at Epsom Downs on Friday, May 31.

The five-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has won 10 of her 11 starts, with seven of her successes coming at Group 1 level, among them a course and distance success in the 2017 Investec Oaks.

After a delayed start last season, the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned and bred filly finished her year off in spectacular fashion, winning a second Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe followed by the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs.

Gosden has also entered last year’s champion stayer Stradivarius, Wissahickon, who has been a class above all his rivals on the All-Weather over the winter, dual Group 2-winning mare Coronet and Lah Ti Dar, runner-up in last year’s Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster.

Ireland’s 20-time champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien, the most successful handler in the history of the Investec Coronation Cup with eight victories, including the only triple winner of the race, St Nicholas Abbey, in 2011, 2012 and 2013, accounts for all but two of the Irish-trained entries.

The seven Ballydoyle hopefuls for this year’s Investec Coronation Cup include the last two winners of the Doncaster St Leger – Capri and Kew Gardens, as well as the 2018 Irish St Leger victor Flag Of Honour and the filly Magical, winner of the Group 1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot last year before only finding Enable three-quarters of a length too strong in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. The Wexford-born trainer’s entries are completed by Cypress Creek, Hunting Horn and Southern France.

O’Brien’s son Joseph has the other two Irish entries in the Group 1 contest: last year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Latrobe, and Cimeara.

French trainer Andre Fabre has two horses entered this year: dual Group 1 scorer Waldgeist and the unexposed Folamour, a winner on his comeback at Saint-Cloud in March.

Among the other interesting Investec Coronation Cup entries are the 2018 Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee and the lightly-raced Mildenberger, both trained by Mark Johnston for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Sylvester Kirk’s Salouen has good form at Epsom, beaten a head to Cracksman in last year’s renewal, while William Haggas has an entry for the progressive Young Rascal.