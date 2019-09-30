Enable odds on to land third consecutive Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe

The five year old daughter of Nathaniel heads into this weekend’s Arc looking to make history. She bids to become the first horse to land the race on three occasions and surpass the likes of Ribot, Alleged and most recently Treve. She continues to be well supported by punters using offers at games-promo-code.co.uk, in which she is now the general odds on favourite to oblige.

This is likely to be her final start as she heads into the breeding ranks as one of the greatest horses in history. This will see her join her owners Frankel as a legend and a third Arc would only further add to this. Trained by John Gosden, Enable has only been beaten on one occasion, having finished third to stablemate Shutter Speed on just her second career start. Since then she has been so dominant, winning 12 races in succession.

Enable won her first Arc in 2017, when sent off a shade of odds on for the contest at Chantilly. She posted a career best RPR of 129, in running away with the contest, finishing 2 ½ lengths clear of Cloth of Stars. This was the culmination of a stunning season as the filly won five Group One’s, including both the English and Irish Oaks. Following this season she suffered a setback and many believed that could be the last we see of her on the racetrack. However, she returned 342 days later with the main aim being to land a second consecutive Arc.

Enable posted an impressive winning comeback in beating Crystal Ocean by just over three lengths. Connections continued to voice concerns that she was not 100 per cent. Despite this she again landed the Arc on her following start at Longchamp. This saw her just hold on following the strong late challenge of Sea of Class. Following this victory, she was sent to contest the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs. Another victory followed, as she become the first horse to land the Arc and a Breeders’ Cup race in the same season.

This season has been another unbeaten one, that included the incredible battle with Crystal Ocean up the Ascot straight in the King George. Enable now enters this race following a faultless performance in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks and is going to take the world of beating in France again. Can she now cement her legacy further with a third consecutive victory in Europe’s most prestigious race?