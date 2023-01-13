Entries for Champion Hurdle, Mares’ Hurdle & Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

5 total views, 5 views today

Entries for the 2023 Unibet Champion Hurdle, Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in March have been revealed.

There are 9 Irish-trained entries among the 17 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. These include the reigning champion Honeysuckle, recent Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle winner at Leopardstown, State Man and multiple Matheson Hurdle winner Sharjah. Constitution Hill, trained by Nicky Henderson leads the English challenge of the 2 mile hurdle championship.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Bob Olinger (IRE) 8 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson

First Street 6 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

I Like To Move It 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby

Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls

Not So Sleepy 11 Lady Blyth Hughie Morrison

Pied Piper 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

State Man (FR) 6 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Vauban (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Echoes In Rain (FR) 7 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Epatante (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Honeysuckle 9 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Love Envoi (IRE) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry

There are 13 Irish-trained horses entered for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the opening day of the 2023 Festival at Cheltenham. The champion hurdler Honeysuckle, from the Henry de Bromhead stable, is among the entries but recent reports suggest she will contest the Champion Hurdle if she runs at Cheltenham.

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Ailie Rose (IRE) 7 Miss E. Hamilton S. R. B. Crawford Ireland

Anna Bunina (FR) 7 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

Bop Bop Bobbin (IRE) 5 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer Ireland

Braganza 8 Mrs Sharon Noonan W. P. Mullins Ireland

Brandy Love (IRE) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland

Echoes In Rain (FR) 7 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gauloise (FR) 7 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Get A Tonic (IRE) 7 Cherry Knoll Farm, M&T Ward & D Skelton Dan Skelton

Holly Hartingo (IRE) 7 The HHH Partnership Alastair Ralph

Honeysuckle 9 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Indefatigable (IRE) 10 Mr Philip Rocher Paul Webber

Lady Adare (IRE) 7 Dare and Dolan-Abrahams Families Harry Fry

Love Envoi (IRE) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry

Marada 8 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton

Marie’s Rock (IRE) 8 Middleham Park Racing XLII Nicky Henderson

Midnight Ginger 7 Mr A. V. John Andrew Martin

Molly Ollys Wishes 9 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton

Queens Brook (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Royale Margaux (FR) 5 DahlBury Racing Tom Symonds

Santa Rossa (IRE) 9 Mrs P J Conway Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland

Shewearsitwell (IRE) 8 Closutton Racing Club W. P. Mullins Ireland

Skyace (IRE) 8 T.J. McDonald/Miss Rachel O’Neill John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 8 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland

West Balboa (IRE) 7 Bullen-Smith & Faulks Dan Skelton

Nineteen of the 28 entries for the Grade 1 Paddy Powers Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday, 16 March, are trained in Ireland. They include Gavin Cromwell’s Flooring Porter, ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s American Grand National winner, Hewick and recent Leopardstown Festival victor Home By The Lee.

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

Ashdale Bob (IRE) 8 Diarmuid Horgan Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Beacon Edge (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland

Blazing Khal (IRE) 7 Byrnes Bloodstock Ltd Charles Byrnes Ireland

Botox Has (FR) 7 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore

Buzz (FR) 9 Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Nicky Henderson

Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dashel Drasher 10 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott

Flooring Porter (IRE) 8 Flooring Porter Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Gelino Bello (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls

Goshen (FR) 7 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore

Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hewick (IRE) 8 Mr T. J. Mcdonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Home By The Lee (IRE) 8 Mr Sean O’Driscoll Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Klassical Dream (FR) 9 Mrs J Coleman W. P. Mullins Ireland

Langer Dan (IRE) 7 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton

Monkfish (IRE) 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Paisley Park (IRE) 11 Mr Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle

Saint Sam (FR) 6 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sams Profile 9 Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn M. F. Morris Ireland

Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sire du Berlais (FR) 11 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott Ireland

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Summerville Boy (IRE) 11 Mr R. S. Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Teahupoo (FR) 6 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Indefatigable (IRE) 10 Mr Philip Rocher Paul Webber

Marie’s Rock (IRE) 8 Middleham Park Racing XLII Nicky Henderson

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com