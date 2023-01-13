Entries for Champion Hurdle, Mares’ Hurdle & Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

5 total views, 5 views today
Entries for the 2023 Unibet Champion Hurdle, Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in March have been revealed.
There are 9 Irish-trained entries among the 17 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. These include the reigning champion Honeysuckle, recent Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle winner at Leopardstown, State Man and multiple Matheson Hurdle winner Sharjah. Constitution Hill, trained by Nicky Henderson leads the English challenge of the 2 mile hurdle championship.
Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y
Bob Olinger (IRE) 8 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Constitution Hill 6 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson
First Street 6 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
I Like To Move It 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby
Knappers Hill (IRE) 7 Mr P K Barber and Mr P J Vogt Paul Nicholls
Not So Sleepy 11 Lady Blyth Hughie Morrison
Pied Piper 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
State Man (FR) 6 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Vauban (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Echoes In Rain (FR) 7 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Epatante (FR) 9 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Honeysuckle 9 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Love Envoi (IRE) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry
There are 13 Irish-trained horses entered for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the opening day of the 2023 Festival at Cheltenham. The champion hurdler Honeysuckle, from the Henry de Bromhead stable, is among the entries but recent reports suggest she will contest the Champion Hurdle if she runs at Cheltenham.
Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y
Ailie Rose (IRE) 7 Miss E. Hamilton S. R. B. Crawford Ireland
Anna Bunina (FR) 7 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland
Bop Bop Bobbin (IRE) 5 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer Ireland
Braganza 8 Mrs Sharon Noonan W. P. Mullins Ireland
Brandy Love (IRE) 7 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins Ireland
Echoes In Rain (FR) 7 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gauloise (FR) 7 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland
Get A Tonic (IRE) 7 Cherry Knoll Farm, M&T Ward & D Skelton Dan Skelton
Holly Hartingo (IRE) 7 The HHH Partnership Alastair Ralph
Honeysuckle 9 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Indefatigable (IRE) 10 Mr Philip Rocher Paul Webber
Lady Adare (IRE) 7 Dare and Dolan-Abrahams Families Harry Fry
Love Envoi (IRE) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry
Marada 8 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton
Marie’s Rock (IRE) 8 Middleham Park Racing XLII Nicky Henderson
Midnight Ginger 7 Mr A. V. John Andrew Martin
Molly Ollys Wishes 9 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton
Queens Brook (IRE) 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Royale Margaux (FR) 5 DahlBury Racing Tom Symonds
Santa Rossa (IRE) 9 Mrs P J Conway Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland
Shewearsitwell (IRE) 8 Closutton Racing Club W. P. Mullins Ireland
Skyace (IRE) 8 T.J. McDonald/Miss Rachel O’Neill John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 8 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland
West Balboa (IRE) 7 Bullen-Smith & Faulks Dan Skelton
Nineteen of the 28 entries for the Grade 1 Paddy Powers Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday, 16 March, are trained in Ireland. They include Gavin Cromwell’s Flooring Porter, ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s American Grand National winner, Hewick and recent Leopardstown Festival victor Home By The Lee.
Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y
Ashdale Bob (IRE) 8 Diarmuid Horgan Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Asterion Forlonge (FR) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Beacon Edge (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Blazing Khal (IRE) 7 Byrnes Bloodstock Ltd Charles Byrnes Ireland
Botox Has (FR) 7 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Buzz (FR) 9 Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Nicky Henderson
Chacun Pour Soi (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dashel Drasher 10 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott
Flooring Porter (IRE) 8 Flooring Porter Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Gelino Bello (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls
Goshen (FR) 7 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore
Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hewick (IRE) 8 Mr T. J. Mcdonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Home By The Lee (IRE) 8 Mr Sean O’Driscoll Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Klassical Dream (FR) 9 Mrs J Coleman W. P. Mullins Ireland
Langer Dan (IRE) 7 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Monkfish (IRE) 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Paisley Park (IRE) 11 Mr Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle
Saint Sam (FR) 6 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sams Profile 9 Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn M. F. Morris Ireland
Sharjah (FR) 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sire du Berlais (FR) 11 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott Ireland
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Summerville Boy (IRE) 11 Mr R. S. Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Teahupoo (FR) 6 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
