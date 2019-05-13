Epsom Oaks a possibility for Dermot Weld’s Blue Wind Stakes Winner Tarnawa

Rosewell House trainer Dermot Weld, who trained Blue Wind to win the English and Irish Oaks double in 1981, has another smart filly on his hands after Tarnawa won the Irish National Stud Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on Saturday.

Who’s Steph, reappearing after a Listed success at Gowran just six days previously, was edged out by a neck by Tarnawa as Weld and jockey Chris Hayes continued their excellent recent form.

Weld, who was winning the Group 3 race for the fourth time, said of the winner:

“I thought that she would be hard to beat today and that was a good performance as the second is a very good filly. She’s tough and stays well and we will just see how she comes out this before making plans but Epsom (Oaks) is a possibility.”