Free WiFi at Galway, Killarney, Tramore, Tipperary & Downpatrick Racecourses by July

Free Racecourse Wi-Fi, which is currently available at 11 racecourses, will be installed at Galway, Killarney, Tramore, Tipperary and Downpatrick before the end of July.

The scheme for the provision of Wi-Fi across all Irish racecourses was announced in September 2016 with an overall investment of €2.4 million, including a €1.2 million grant from HRI.

To date 21,888 unique users have logged into the Free Racecourse Wi-Fi network across the 11 active tracks, with 22% of racegoers opting in to receive further communication.

HRI’s Wi-Fi Project Manager, Niamh McManus, said: “Free Racecourse Wi-Fi will be live at the majority of Irish racecourses by the end of 2019. We are delighted the project is nearing completion and together with our suppliers EIR and Capstone we are thrilled with how everything has come together in a relatively short space of time.”

The 11 racecourses currently offering Free Racecourse Wi-Fi are Ballinrobe, Cork, Naas, Leopardstown, Fairyhouse, Navan, Dundalk, Limerick, Punchestown, Gowran Park and The Curragh.