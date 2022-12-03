From Last To First: How Did Cousin Shay Take The Win?

1,901 total views, 1,901 views today

Cousin Shay, who was priced at 12/1 before the start of the Dundalk seven-furlong handicap race, ended up coming from two furlongs behind at the back of the pack to win the race in emphatic style. Cousin Shay was ridden by jockey Conor Hoban who couldn’t be happier with the result.

In second place was Lion Ring (IRE) at 14/1, third place Finke River (GB) at 6/5 (the odds-on favourite to win) and fourth place Hot Bell (GB) at 18/1. It has been described as one of the best finishes to a race in recent memory. The race took place on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, in the division two race for 3-y-o plus horses at The Best Night Out at Dundalk Handicap event.

Facts about Cousin Shay

● Sire: Cotai Glory (GB)

● Dam: Anastazia (GB)

● Dam’s Sire: Kyllachy (GB)

● Breeder: Grovewood Studio

● Trainer: John C McConnell

● Owner: Damian Lavelle

● Colour: Bay

● Weight: 9-11

● Form: 976-201

Cousin Shay has previously been ridden by D W O’Connor and will next be running in the 18.30 1m Handicap race at Dundalk on Friday, November 18th.

