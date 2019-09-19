Galway racehorse trainer Patrick Owens moves to Newmarket

After more than 25 years working with some of the world’s best racehorses, Patrick Owens is to start training from the Authorized Yard at St Gatien Stables in Newmarket.

Originally from Galway in Ireland and a successful amateur jockey, he started with Luca Cumani as an Assistant in Newmarket before spending time assisting the likes of Eddie Kenneally in the USA, Mike Doyle in Canada and Erwan Charpy in Dubai. Patrick also worked for Joseph G Murphy in Ireland and also worked in yards in New Zealand. Most recently he has spent six years in Newmarket pre-training for some of the town’s biggest stables, including John Gosden.

Owens said today: “I have learned a huge amount during my time with some of the most talented trainers around the world and more recently have enjoyed following the careers of some of the outstanding horses I have been lucky to pre-train.

“I am excited to start training myself with a dual-purpose licence from the Authorized Yard, with the world-class gallops and facilities in Newmarket on hand, there is nowhere better to be based.”

Owens is assisted by his partner Amy Stennett, a former leading amateur rider who has also worked for several leading trainers.