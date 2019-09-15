Godolphin’s Pinaturbo is 9-length winner of The National Stakes

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
The Charlie Appleby-trained Pinaturbo is now five wins from five. Credit: David Betts.

Godolphin’s Pinaturbo (1/3f) was a hugely impressive winner of the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh this afternoon, as the Charlie Appleby-trained two-year-old ran out a nine-length winner of the Group 1 contest.

The son of Shamardal is now unbeaten in all five of his life starts, and made easy work of the field, which included the much spoken-about Armory (100/30) from Ballydoyle, who was runner-up, a neck ahead of another Aidan O’Brien juvenile, Arizona (5/1).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.