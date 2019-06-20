Going change and non-runners for Gold Cup Day at Royal Ascot

Thursday is Gold Cup Day at Royal Ascot, with the going now changed from soft at the end of racing yesterday, to soft, good to soft in places due to the drying conditions last night.

It is forecast to be mainly dry today, with a shower likely in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday is forecast as being generally drier, with a reduced risk of occasional showers, while temperatures are predicted to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

A number of non-runners have been confirmed for both today and Friday:

Thursday’s non-runners

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes

10 HEADMAN (Going)

5.00pm Britannia Handicap

5 BEAT LE BON (FR) (Going)

16 MASARU (Going)

26 ATHMAD (IRE) (Going)

5.35pm King George V Handicap

13 KALOOR (Going)

16 GREAT EXAMPLE (Going)

20 WAR TIGER (USA) (Self Certificate, Abscess)

Friday’s non-runners

2.30pm Albany Stakes

21 PAPER STAR (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

5.35pm Duke of Edinburgh Handicap

4 SEA THE LION (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Bruised Foot)

Set to be replaced by first reserve R20 (6) Temple Church (IRE) Hughie Morrison 9st 2lb Richard Kingscote.