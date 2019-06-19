Going change and non-runners for second day of Royal Ascot 2019

For the second day of Royal Ascot 2019, Wednesday, June 19, has changed to:

Straight Course: Good to Soft (from Soft at the end of racing on Tuesday)

Round Course: Soft, Good to Soft in places (from Soft at the end of racing on Tuesday)

There was less than 0.5 millimetres of rain after racing yesterday up to 8.00am today.

Tuesday saw a total of five millimetres of rain.

The remainder of the week is due to be generally drier with the risk of occasional showers. Temperatures through the week are forecast to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels said at 8.00am today: “We are forecast possible further showers during the day but we were fortunate to miss most of the heavy showers overnight.”

GoingStick Readings at 8.30am today:

Stand side: 8.2, Centre: 8.4, Far Side: 8.2. Round: 7.2

(Tuesday GoingStick readings: Stand side: 8.9, Centre: 8.9, Far Side: 8.7, Round: 7.4

Stalls

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

The running rail on the round course is positioned three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until tomorrow.

NON-RUNNERS TODAY

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes

12 GOOD VIBES (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

15 KEMBLE (IRE) (Going)

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup

5 CRAZY HORSE (Self Certificate, Lame)

Replaced by first reserve 31 (20) WAR GLORY (IRE) Richard Hannon 8st 13lb (5lb ex) Sean Levey

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes

9 IVATHEENGINE (IRE) (Vet’s Certificate, Runny Nose)

NON-RUNNERS TOMORROW

5.00pm Britannia Handicap

5 BEAT LE BON (Going)

16 MASARU (Going)

First reserve R31 (24) Migration (IRE) David Menuisier 8st 6lb Jason Watson & second reserve R32 (6) Barristan The Bold Tom Dascombe 8st 6lb Richard Kingscote are now set to come into the race

5.35pm King George V Handicap Gantier