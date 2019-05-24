Great Horse Racing Bonuses on William Hill

There’s something intriguing about horse racing. As the powerful animals thunder forward and jockeys steer them, most fans rise up to scream and cheer for their favorite horses, All eyes are then set on the finish line, which is the most important part of the race.

While general fans cheer horses for the sheer fun of it, punters watch keenly to find out if their predictions will come true. For many, seeing their favorite horse cross the finish line first creates a magical moment.

Unfortunately, not every day our favorite chargers win. Don’t worry though. If you place bets on good betting platforms like William Hill, their multiple bonuses will always give you a reason to look forward to the next event. Learn about some of the bookmaker’s best bonuses and decide whether to claim them.

£30 Welcome Bonus

New customers are welcomed to the bookmaker’s website with £30 they could use on horse racing or any other sport. The qualification is to create an account and deposit at least £10. Another requirement is to bet on horses with odds 1.5 or higher. It’s a tough requirement but if you’ve got a favorite horse you’re confident will win, William Hill’s welcome bonus is well worth it.

It’s important to note that William Hill offers two kinds of bonuses. First, there’s the £30 free bet eligible for all sports. Then there’s a 100% first deposit bonus for casino players. You can only choose one of the offers. If you decide to claim the casino offer, you forfeit your free bet offer.

Flat Race 15% Bonus Bet

This bonus is time limited. If you see it being promoted and agree to the terms, claim it as soon as possible. The UK customers get the offer during major events like the Royal Ascot, the Epsom Derby, and King George VI Chase Racing.

You receive the bonus bet if your favorite horse wins by 2 or more lengths. To the uninitiated, a length in horse racing refers to the average length of one horse. As such, winning by two lengths means your preferred horse wins by such a clear margin that two horses would fit in the gap between the winner and the second placed charger.

In many cases, William Hill offers bonus bets during flat races. Only single bets placed on the race winner qualify and the maximum bonus you can receive is £100. Sometimes the bonus size changes depending on the William Hill promotions on offer at the specific time.

Stake not Returned Bonuses

Once in a while, William Hill customers receive promotional messaging inviting them to accept a stake not returned bonus. The offers are mostly given during major tournaments and holiday seasons. The qualifications are lenient.

Place a bet worth £10 or more and you receive a bet worth what you deposited. If you go ahead and use it to bet on a horse race and win, you only receive the profits. The house keeps the original bonus. The bonus usually comes with a time limit but you could use it on any wager.

Because stakes are not returned in these bonuses, it’s always worth it to find a way to maximize your wins. Place a double bet or hunt for the best odds within William Hill. Ideally, place bets where you stand to win 50% or more your stake size.

Reload Bonuses

Again, this bonus is exclusive to William Hill customers. You won’t receive it unless you frequently use the casino. When available, the bookmaker matches customers’ deposit amounts by a certain percentage.

The bonus range between 15% and 100% bonus your reload deposit size. You’ll be lucky to receive a 50% reload bonus on William Hill. But even if the offer is only 15%, it can come in handy when you want to maximize your wins.

William Hill’s rules on free bets are conveniently fair. Unlike in their casino section, the rules are usually simple. Use the free bonus within a select number of days. Only bet single horse racing bets with odds 1.5 or higher and keep in mind only the “win” part of each way bets are credited.

Special Games Bonuses

These bonuses are unique to William Hill. They’re most popular to players who use the casino section of the company. However, certain sports, including horse racing qualify for the offer. The offer is available only once and is not automatic.

William Hill makes it available on its website but you must opt-in to receive it. Sometimes you can’t receive this offer if you already claimed the first deposit bonus. So, be keen to read the bookmaker’s terms and find out if you qualify.

Payment Method Bonuses

This bonus is not limited to horse racing but nothing says you can’t use it to back your favorite charger. The goal is clear. Deposit money using a specific banking option and William Hill will give you a specific percentage of your deposit amount as a bonus. Payment method bonus offers are rare these days but there are not impossible to get.

Country Specific Bonuses

In an effort to spread its services worldwide, William Hill is constantly offering bonuses to players from multiple countries around the world. Canadian players, for example, are welcomed with a 100% first deposit up to CAD 100. Keep in mind the regular first deposit offer is £30.

Players from Ireland and India also receive unique bonuses. India-based players receive £25 free bets. New Zealand and Australia players also get special bonuses for sports most popular in the respective countries.

To Conclude

If you love horse racing, and we are sure you do, you’ve probably backed your favorite charge through a bet before. William Hill offers a decent assortment of bonuses you could use to help maximize your betting wins.

The first deposit bonus is worth £30 and can be activated upon your first deposit worth £10 or more. Occasionally, the bookmaker rolls out more free offers, like the 2 clear bonus and reload offers. But what’s better is the odds on the bookmaker. As one of the biggest bookies in the world, you can always bet on receiving good odds on William Hill.