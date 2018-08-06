Group 1 Entries for The Curragh on Longines Irish Champions Weekend

The Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes is being run as a Group 1 for the first time this year and is one of four Group 1 races on the second day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at The Curragh on Sunday, 16th September.

Heading the entries is the Charlie Appleby-trained Blue Point which ran the race of his life to capture the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at this year’s Royal Ascot. Six of the first eight horses home in that race are entered for The Curragh including runner-up Battaash, trained by Charlie Hills. Michael Dods’ Royal Ascot third Mabs Cross is also entered as is the fourth-placed and French-trained Finsbury Square.

Aidan O’Brien won the race last season with Caravaggio and his entry numbers 11 horses, headed by Sioux Nation. Son Of Rest was third for Fozzy Stack last year and is entered once again.

Aidan O’Brien has dominated the Goffs Vincent O’Brien Stakes in recent years and the champion trainer is chasing a 12th success in the Group 1 event. His dual winner Sergei Prokofiev finished well to take third place in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and features among a Ballydoyle entry of 30 which also boasts Blenheim Palace, a full-brother to Churchill and Clemmie. Van Beethoven won the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes with Mick Channon’s previously unbeaten Certain Lad in third place at The Curragh earlier this summer, and both are also entered for the race.

Jim Bolger denied O’Brien four straight wins in the race when he won with Verbal Dexterity last year and among his nine entries are the impressive Leopardstown maiden winner Bold Approach and Copia Verborum which made a winning start over seven furlongs at the Curragh last month. Masaff was another winner at the first time of asking and is one of nine entries for Dermot Weld, a five-time winner of the race.

Chief among the British-trained entries are Coventry Stakes runner-up Advertise, trained by Martyn Meade as well as Charlie Appleby’s Quorto.

Mark Johnston’s Main Edition took the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and heads the overseas challenge for the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes for which 81 horses have been entered. She is one of 12 British-trained entries. So Perfect beat Patrick Prendergast’s Skitter Scatter and Joseph O’Brien’s Cava to win the Group 3 Grangecon Stud Stakes at The Curragh recently and features among a strong-looking entry for Aidan O’Brien.