“He’s a spectacular horse, an athlete, and he loves to run and jump” – Davy Russell on Tiger Roll

Co. Cork jockey Davy Russell, winner of the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree for the second year aboard 4/1f Tiger Roll could not wait for the media interviews to finish so he could phone his Tiger Roll-mad family at home in Ireland.

Russell, who became the first jockey since fellow Irishman Leighton Aspell to win the race two years in succession (2014 & 2015), said: “I’ve got four children and one on the way, and my son, Finn, who is three, is obsessed with Tiger Roll. He thinks this is so easy, because he’s watched two Grand Nationals in his life and I’ve won both of them on Tiger Roll.”

One of the few moments of concern for the winning rider came before the race when Tiger Roll dug his toes in on the way to the start:

“I don’t know what got into his head – he just got a little bit ‘antsy’ with himself. If he doesn’t want to do something he won’t, and he got a bit silly back at the start. Denis Regan came up and gave him a lead and he was fine when he was back among the others. For a moment, I was worried I wouldn’t get a good position when they lined up.

“[In the race] He travelled really well and at times I thought he was overdoing it, but he jumped so well and is so quick. I just kept getting him back because he was passing horses in the air. He’s a spectacular horse, an athlete, and he loves to run and jump.

“Keith Donoghue [who won the Glenfarclas Chase on Tiger Roll at the Cheltenham Festival] has spent a lot of time on Tiger Roll’s jumping and I think that’s why he has won two Grand Nationals. When he started chasing he used to be a bit of a bulldozer at the fences, but since he started jumping cross country fences he’s learned to be a bit more nimble.

“It was helter-skelter over the first couple of fences and got a bit tight at times – to be honest I can’t remember much about it – and I was chopped for a bit of room going down to the Canal Turn first time. I didn’t want to get into a row with anybody at that stage, because I knew that when we came to a jump and if he met it on a stride he would get by them.

“I know it’s silly, but I believe he knows his name. Going to the start, when we were parading, the commentator said his name and he stood up and put his chest out. Louise who was leading him up noticed it, too. He’s so intelligent.”

39-year-old Russell added:

“I can’t believe it! At my age now, to win two Grand Nationals – it’s madness! He’s one hell of a horse. The O’Learys have been so good to me throughout my career and Gordon. What can I say? Myself and Gordon have soldiered a long way and dad is here today. I asked him if he had ever been to Aintree before and he said years ago. He booked his flight and hotel on Wednesday morning and said he was coming and that was it. It’s a marvellous thing.

“It was easy on Tiger Roll because he barely gets over the fences, he just flicks across the top of them. At times, you are thinking ‘Jesus, he wants to lift his legs a little bit’ but I can’t believe it, I really can’t.”