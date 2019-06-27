Horse Racing Ireland approves €221,000 grant for Bellewstown racecourse

Horse Racing Ireland has approved €221,000 grant aid towards capital development plans at Bellewstown for the building of 110 permanent stables.

The HRI Racecourse Capital Development scheme’s grant will go towards the €554,000 cost of works that includes the construction of the stables, significantly reducing operating costs for the racecourse as the rental of temporary stabling will no longer be required.

The new build will ensure an adequate number of stables and will also greatly improve the quality of equine accommodation. Construction is to begin later this year.

Kevin Coleman, Bellewstown racecourse manager, said: “The management, Chairman and committee of Bellewstown Races are delighted with the news and wish to thank Horse Racing Ireland for their help, support and guidance through a very detailed application process. Bellewstown is a small rural track and this development is very positive for us going forward. The new stable blocks will ensure the best of facilities for horses, stable staff and officials.”

Commenting on the announcement of grand aid, Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive, Brian Kavanagh, said:

“The board of Horse Racing Ireland is delighted to approve capital development grand aid to Bellewstown and this announcement is timely as it comes just ahead of the racecourse’s four-day July summer festival. To date over €21.7 million has been provided in grant aid to 22 racecourses around the country, supporting over 100 different projects aimed at improving customer and industry facilities. Critically, each approved project provides construction work and secures local employment, further emphasising the vital role of racecourses and the wider racing and breeding industries as contributors to the local economy.”

The Bellewstown July summer festival will begin next Wednesday, 3rd July.