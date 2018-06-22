Hunting Horn & Magic Wand provide doubles for O’Brien, Moore & Coolmore

Ryan Moore rode his 50th Royal Ascot winner when Hunting Horn landed the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes over 10 furlongs, initiating a double for the jockey, trainer and Coolmore partnership owners.

Moore drove the Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Camelot to victory by four and a half lengths, an emphatic win that made up for his sixth in the recent Group 1 Prix du Jockey-Club. The 5/1 winner beat 16/1 chance Crossed Baton, trained by John Gosden, who was half a length clear of Zaaki, 14/1.

QIPCO’s Royal Ascot top jockey in seven of the last eight years, Moore also holds the post-war record of nine winners at any one Royal Meeting, a feat he achieved in 2015.

Following his second win at this year’s meeting, Moore said: “Hunting Horn has progressed with every start this year. He is a progressive horse and that was obviously a big jump up on what he has done before. He is getting better and hopefully will carry on that way.”

The successful trainer, winning his 63rd Royal Ascot race, said:

“We were delighted with Hunting Horn’s last run [sixth in the Group One Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly], and he also had a lovely run in Sandown [when third in the Classic Trial in April]. He has a lot of options, as he can step up to a mile and a half as well. You could look the Eclipse or go to France or have a little rest. He has been busy the past couple of weeks.”

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

1 Hunting Horn (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien & Ryan Moore 5/1

2 Crossed Baton (Khalid Abdullah) John Gosden & Robert Havlin 16/1

3 Zaaki (Ahmad Alotaibi) Sir Michael Stoute & Pat Dobbs 14/1

7/2 fav Key Victory (6th)

Half an hour later, Magic Wand’s Group 2 £200,000 Ribblesdale Stakes victory provided connections with a quick-fire 25/1 double.

The Ryan Moore-ridden filly, a daughter of Galileo, was sent off at 100/30 and beat the Charlie Appleby-trained 9/4 favourite Wild Illusion, who was runner-up in the Investec Oaks at Epsom, into second, with Sun Maiden, a 3/1 chance from Michael Stoute’s Newmarket yard, coming home a creditable third.

Magic Wand, four in the Investec Oaks at Epsom at the beginning of the month, was always prominent throughout the mile and a half race and came to the front after rounding the turn into the home straight. She quickly drew clear of the field and won impressively by four lengths.

Asked about future plans for Magic Wand and Forever Together, his Investec Oaks winning filly, the winning trainer replied:

“Forever Together might go back to the [Group 1] Pretty Polly [at The Curragh], and this filly [Magic Wand] might go to the Irish Oaks, and then they both might head for the Arc or something like that.

Ryan Moore felt the ground was a key factor for his 51st winner at Royal Ascot:

“Magic Wand did it nicely today. She is a lovely filly and she enjoyed being on better ground – that was a good performance.”

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

1 Magic Wand (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien & Ryan Moore 100/30

2 Wild Illusion (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby & William Buick 9/4 fav

3 Sun Maiden (Khalid Abdullah) Sir Michael Stoute & James Doyle 3/1