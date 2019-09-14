Iridessa gives Joseph O’Brien and Wayne Lordan Group 1 Matron Stakes Success

Joseph O’Brien’s Iridessa (10/1), winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes earlier in the summer, sprung a surprise when getting back on a winning track by taking the other Group 1 race on the Leopardstown card, the Coolmore ‘Fastnet Rock’ Matron Stakes over a mile.

The Wayne Lordan-ridden filly, bred by Aidan O’Brien’s Whisperview Trading Limited, ironically denied O’Brien Senior a Group 1 double, as the three-year-old daughter of Ruler of The World, got the better of the Ballydoyle-trained Hermosa (7/2) by three-quarters-of-a-length, with another Coolmore-owned runner, Just Wonderful (12/1), a further head back in third.

Overseas raider Laurens (1/1f), trained in Britain by Karl Burke, and winner of the contest in 2018, could only manage fourth place on this occasion, as the favourite was engulfed by various O’Brien-trained runners inside the final furlong.