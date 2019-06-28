Iridessa wins Group 1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes

Iridessa (8/1) gave Joseph O’Brien another big winner when she won the Group 1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes on Day 2 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan, Iridessa beat the Aidan O’Brien-trained duo Magic Wand (9/2) and the disappointing Investec Oaks runner-up, Pink Dogwood (11/10f).

The winner was a smart two-year-old who defeated the subsequent English and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Hermosa in the Fillies’ Mile but had failed to life up to that standard so far this season.

The winning trainer failed to rule out a run in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks back at The Curragh on Saturday, 20th July, following the victory of the three-year-old daughter of Ruler Of The World.

Group 1 winner at two, Group 1 winner at three! Iridessa forges to victory in the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes for @waynemlordan and @JosephOBrien2 at @curraghrace Results ➡ https://t.co/glajGV55GR pic.twitter.com/M9mP56ppRY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) 28 June 2019

The tough six-year-old son of Teofilo, Twilight Payment (7/1), won the Group 2 The Comer Group International Curragh Cup, for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning, ahead of last year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner, Latrobe (5/2). The sponsors runner, Raa Atoll (14/1), third. The eventual winner was prominent throughout the race until Latrobe challenged him in the 1m 6 furlong contest. Twilight Payment battled along the rail and held off Joseph O’Brien’s inmate by a neck.

What a race! Twilight Payment shows tremendous heart to land the Comer Group International Curragh Cup, Group 2 honours for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning pic.twitter.com/WqcwOhzMOs — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) June 28, 2019

Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, who had a double at The Curragh last night, were again in the winners’ enclosure today when Albirgna (5/2f) caught Precious Moments (5/1) at the death to win the Group 2 The Airlie Stud Stakes. The daughter of Zofanny created quite an impression when defeating the Queen Mary ninth on her debut 35 days ago. Just when it looked as though the Ryan Moore-ridden Precious Moments had enough to hold off any challengers, the filly supplemented by the Niarchos family came very late on the stand side rail to win the six-furlong contest.

25/1 shot Roman Turbo caused a surprise in The Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden over six furlongs, when the Michael Halford-trained, Ronan Whelan-ridden son of Holy Roman Emperor beat Papa Bear (10/1) and Howling Wolf (25/1) into second and third places respectively. The Aidan O’Brien 5/2f Masteroffoxhounds could only manage fifth.

Roman Turbo (Holy Roman Emperor) is a “lovely colt” in the view of @MHalfordRacing and the juvenile makes the perfect start in a traditionally warm maiden under @WhelanRonan at @curraghrace Results ➡ https://t.co/glajGV55GR pic.twitter.com/ShdnMrNBHB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 28, 2019

Michael Halford and Ronan Whelan were denied a double when Niall McCullagh got Crafty Madam (8/1) up to deny the Halford pair Surrounding (6/1) and Sonaiyla (6/1) in The Finlay Volvo Cars Summer Fillies Handicap over seven furlongs.

Baladiya (4/1) was a half-length winner for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes of the penultimate race on Friday, The Eleanor and Lyndsey Comer Memorial Handicap, in the colours of the Aga Khan, while the seventh race went to Agent Zigzag for John Oxx, bringing up a double for jockey Niall McCullagh.