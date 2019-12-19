Irish Horse Now McGinty among Top contenders for Welsh National

With the Welsh Grand National just a few weeks away, Irish racers Now McGinty and Truckers Lodge have been installed as the early favourites thanks to some eye-catching performances in recent weeks. Reigning Irish-born champ Elegant Escape could also return to defend his crown.

Now McGinty impressive at Sandown

Now McGinty looks all set to get a shot at the Welsh Grand National following his strong performance in the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown. The Stuart Edmunds-trained horse finished second by a head to Santini in the 3m 37yd Class 1 race having started at a price of 12/1.

What a finish!

Santini just holds off a battling Now McGinty to land a double for @NdeBoinville and @sevenbarrows . 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wEk87g1jIM — Sandown Park (@Sandownpark) November 10, 2019

It was a fine effort in a listed contest considering the status of Nicky Henderson’s highly-rated winner. With the Christmas schedule approaching, Edmunds must decide whether to run the eight-year-old again before he lines up in the Welsh National.

However, the trainer will be waiting with bated breath to see how the handicapper reacts to such a strong showing against a Gold Cup contender. When the two met at the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season, the gap was considerably bigger.

As a result of his exploits under the guidance of jockey Tom O’Brien, Now McGinty has been installed as the early joint-favourite, alongside Truckers Lodge, for the big race in Chepstow which will take place on December 27th. The two are currently priced around 8/1 so they are among the main horse racing tips and predictions for the race with Elegant Escape also at 8/1.

O’Brien rode Elegant Escape, to glory in the 2018 edition of the race for Colin Tizzard so he will have been able to give some good feedback about Now McGinty’s credentials for the showpiece race in Wales. With just weeks left until the race, Edmunds will make a quick decision about whether to send him out one more time before the big event.

Happy hunting ground for Truckers Lodge

Joint favourite Truckers Lodge has a decent record at Chepstow and will be happy with soft ground. The handicapper has also been kind despite his recent win in the Beginners’ Chase at Chepstow. The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old has six career wins to his name, three of which came at Chepstow. He has already run there twice this season and has found form at just the right time.

Back in May, he showed real staying power when finishing second by a neck to Boyhood over 3m 2f so the step up in distance should not bother him too much. He may be a novice but he is already attracting a lot of betting interest.

Useful Son Of Westerner Off The Mark Over Fences.

Tuesday saw useful hurdler Truckers Lodge (7g Westerner – Galeacord, by Accordion) gain his first win over fences… https://t.co/hEexGLlggZ pic.twitter.com/mGcxrKsAFo — Coolmore (@coolmorestud) October 30, 2019

Those two could face up to three former winners with 2016 winner Native River, 2017 winner Raz De Maree and the aforementioned Elegant Escape all included on the entry list.