ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2019 the most successful to date

Irish Thoroughbred Management has confirmed that record numbers of people turned out for the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2019 on Friday January 11 and Saturday January 12 last.

A total of 28 stud farms across the country were open to breeders, racing professionals and racing fans, allowing them an opportunity to see some of flat and National Hunt racing’s top stallions.

Stud farm managers reported this year to be the most successful of the five years of the event to date, with an increase in both attendance and media coverage of the event.

Alex Cairns, Marketing Executive at ITM, said:

“The ITM Irish Stallion Trail has become an annual pilgrimage for breeders and racing fans. There was great momentum behind the event in 2019 and the positive feedback we have received has been a huge source of satisfaction. ITM would like to thank all breeders, racing professionals, media, and fans who joined the ITM Irish Stallion Trail in 2019. We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to the 28 farms that so generously opened their doors to showcase Irish thoroughbred breeding. Plans for 2020 are already underway!”