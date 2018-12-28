Kemboy delivered a scintillating success in the feature Savills Chase on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. The 8-1 shot provided Willie Mullins with his second win in the race, three years after Don Poli provided him with his first, and it was yet another Grade 1 for Supreme Racing whose colours were carried to victory by Aramon in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle on Thursday. David Mullins took the bull by the horns passing the stands with a circuit to race, deciding to send Kemboy to the head of affairs. It was a masterstroke as the six-year-old led them a merry dance on the way to a seven-and-a-half length win over Monalee.

Earlier on the card, Apple’s Jade retained her Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle crown by no fewer than 26 lengths to great cheers from the crowd as she won her eight Grade 1 race, an amazing achievement for a six year old.

The stylish were out on day three for Savills Style Awards with prizes on offer worth over €7,000. The awards, sponsored by the principle sponsors Savills, was one of the highlights of the day, with teacher Paula Gannon from Athlone winning the Ladies Category in a Vivenne O’Connor purple tweed skirt and peplum, while the Male Category winner was PJ McCague, wearing a three piece bespoke suit from Tom Murphy. PJ travelled from Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Angus Potterton, Savills Ireland Managing Director, said after the Savills Chase and Savills Style Awards:

“Fantastic day – we are delighted to be associated with Leopardstown Racecourse, it has been a terrific experience so far with lots of brilliant feedback from clients. The Savills Style Awards have been a great success, the contestants were of such a high standard and it was important to us to look for that Irish connection. It has just been wonderful. Then to top it all, a wonderful racing club wins the Savills Chase so it has been a great success for us in our inaugural year.”

Speaking after the Savills Style award presentation, Avril Kelly Carter of Savills Ireland said:

“We were absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor the “Savills Style Awards”. The standard was so high and everyone really took the “different outlook” brief on board and incorporated a piece of Irish design in to their outfit so we were blown away by the effort that was put in and Paula is a worthy winner, she really stood out to us from the start so we’re delighted!”

Commenting after racing on day 3, Leopardstown Racecourse CEO Pat Keogh commented: “We were delighted to see such a big crowd here again today enjoying the great racing and want to thank all of our customers and sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible.”

SAVILLS STYLE AWARDS WINNERS

BEST DRESSED LADY: Paula Gannon, Athlone, Co. Roscommon

PRIZE:

€2000 voucher for Dundrum Town Centre

Irish Design Centre – Private Consultation with award winning Irish milliner Aoife Harrison, who will then create a bespoke headpiece for the winner to the value of €1000

The Shelbourne Hotel, One nights Bed and Breakfast stay in a Heritage Park Suite for two people with dinner in the Saddle Room restaurant and bottle of house wine.

€500 voucher for Peter Mark – hairdresser of the year.

BEST DRESSED MAN: PJ McCague

PRIZE: