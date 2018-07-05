Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary this evening

Tipperary’s mixed 7-race National Hunt and Flat card this evening, Ladies Day, is highlighted by the Grade 3 the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle and the Listed Coolmore Pride Of Dubai Tipperary Stakes.

The well-travelled and versatile 9 year-old Wicklow Brave represents the National Hunt champion trainer Willie Mullins in the €62,500 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle. The son of Beat Hollow, who has performed well in both codes, was second in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on his last outing in April. He will, according to Patrick Mullins, son of trainer, Willie, “… be hard to beat” and is very clearly the highest rated horse in the contest.

Mullins will also be represented by Sharjah as he bids to win the prize he last took with Ivan Grozny in 2016.

Last year’s winning trainer and recent Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winning handler, Joseph O’Brien, has declared four runners, Plinth (winner of the race last year), Tigris River (Guinness Galway Hurdle victor in 2017), former Cheltenham Festival winner Ivanovich Gorbatov and Slowmotion, all in the colours of owner JP McManus, who owned Grimes and whose brother sponsors this evening’s feature race.

McManus has a further runner in the 11-horse field in the shape of the Jessica Harrington-trained Don’t Touch It. The Game Changer, Dr Mikey, Joey Sasa and Tully East make up the remainder of the field.

The eight-runner Coolmore Pride Of Dubai Tipperary Stakes is the other main race on this evening’s card.

Aidan O’Brien is doubly represented by Land Force and Fantasy. The former is a 2 year-old son of No Nay Never and was third in the Norfolk Stakes as Royal Ascot. He is expected to start a warm order favourite under Donnacha O’Brien.

Kafu represents Ger Lyons and reigning champion jockey Colin Keane, while Willie McCreery drops Mintd, a recent Listowel winner, back to the minimum trip for this evening’s Listed contest.

The Patrick Prendergast-trained Infloresence, Recon Mission from the Michael O’Callaghan stable, Ken Condon’s Usra and Yolo Again, trained by Johnny Murtagh, are the other runners in the five-furlong €47,500 race.

Action gets underway at Tipperary at 5.50pm with the final race going to post at 9pm.