Kew Gardens aims to give Aidan O’Brien a 9th Investec Coronation Cup

Aidan O’Brien, the most successful trainer in the Investec Coronation Cup with eight victories, has five contenders this year including the ante-post favourite Kew Gardens.

The four-year-old, winner of the 2018 St Leger at Doncaster, was second to Andrew Balding’s Morando on his seasonal return in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes at Chester earlier this month.

Though Magical and Flag Of Honour are entries (they finished 1-2 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh on Sunday), both are expected to now miss the race, leaving Cypress Creek and Hunting Horn as other possible runners for the Ballydoyle handler in the Group 1 contest.

Old Persian, winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic, is a supplementary entry, while the last two winners of the Group 2 Middleton Stakes, Lah Ti Dar and Coronet, have been entered by John Gosden.

Mark Johnston has two contenders in Communique and Mildenberger, while Salouen, beaten a head by Cracksman in the 2018 Investec Coronation Cup, could represent Sylvester Kirk.

Last year’s Group 1 Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo, from Hughie Morrison’s stable and Jockey Club Stakes second Defoe, trained by Roger Varian, still remain in the 12-furlong race for older horses.