Kew Gardens wins William Hill St Leger at Doncaster

Kew Gardens (3/1) with Ryan Moore on board, provided Aidan O’Brien with his sixth win in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster when holding off the late challenge of favourite Lah Ti Dar.

Kew Garden’s stable mate Nelson, along with Investec Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee, had taken out the pace as the eventual winner was buried in the pack.

Moore took control of the final British Classic of the season at the two-furlong marker as he pushed on to score a two and a quarter length success over the Frankie Dettori-ridden Lah Ti Dar.

Another Aidan O’Brien-trained runner, Southern France, stayed on for third spot, a further four and a half lengths behind.

O’Brien said of the winner:

“We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s a horse that’s progressed lovely. We always thought he was a horse that would stay well and we thought the distance would suit him. He has a lot of class and we’re over the moon really.”

Kew Gardens, a son of Galileo, won the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in June and the Grand Prix de Paris in July.