Large increases in prize money for races on Dubai World Cup night 2019

On 30th March 2019, the Dubai World Cup meeting is set to enhance its status as the world’s richest day of horseracing.

Total purses for the card, which will feature six Group 1 and three Group 2 races, will increase from US $30 million to $35 million.

The Group 1 Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, receives a $2 million boost to $12 million and boasts a $7.2 million purse to the winner; the highest first-place prize in global thoroughbred racing.

The Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen receives a $500,000 boost to $2.5 million. At 1,200m (6f) on dirt, the race has been won by horses from the USA, UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore among its previous seven victors and becomes the richest dirt sprint in the world.

Enhancing its status as one of the top turf sprints in the world, the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint will see its purse double to $2 million. The 1,200m (6f) grass dash will now be among the richest of its kind in the world.

While the Group 1 $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m, turf), Group 1 $6 million Dubai Turf (1,800m, turf) and Group 1 $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m, dirt, Purebred Arabians) all maintain their impressive credentials, the remaining three races – all Group 2 events – will receive $500,000 purse hikes.

The UAE Derby will become the richest dirt “Derby” in the world with a purse of $2.5 million, consequently raising it to be the second-richest race in the world for 3-year-olds on any surface.

In a similar vein, the Godolphin Mile will increase to $1.5 million, moving it into the second-richest dirt mile in the world.

The Dubai Gold Cup which has been won for three consecutive years by French superstar Vazirabad, will now be worth $1.5 million, making the 3,200m turf test of stamina one of the richest marathon events in global horseracing.