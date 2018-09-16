Latrobe bids for Irish Derby-Irish St Leger double on Day 2 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Latrobe will bid for a piece of Irish horseracing history this afternoon at The Curragh as he aims to become the first horse since the Michael Hurley-trained Zarathustra in 1954 to win the Irish Derby and the Irish St Leger.

The Lloyd Williams-owned colt is one of six horses declared for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, the highlight of Day 2 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Joseph O’Brien won the Irish St Leger as a jockey on the now retired Order Of St George in 2015 for his father Aidan who will run Flag Of Honour, Idaho and Cyprus Creek in his bid for a fifth win in the race.

John Gosden, who won the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown yesterday, aims to win his third Irish St Leger and will be represented by Ebor runner-up Weekender while Twilight Payment will aims to give Jim Bolger his first success in the final Classic of the season.

This year, there are four Group 1 races on the second day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend. The Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes becomes a Group 1 for the first time and has attracted a field of nine including Havana Grey for trainer Karl Burke, who won the Coolmore Matron Stakes with Laurens yesterday, and the David Griffiths-trained Take Cover. Aidan O’Brien is triple-handed with Sioux Nation, Battle Of Jericho and Different League while Darren Bunyan runs Hit The Bid.

In the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes the Charlie Appleby-trained Group 2 winner Beyond Reason and Mark Johnston’s Main Edition, a winner at both Royal Ascot and the July Newmarket meeting will provide the main opposition to Patrick Prendergast’s Skitter Scatter.

The Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes has attracted a field of seven runners headed by the Charlie Appleby-trained Quorto and Aidan O’Brien’s Anthony Van Dyck, winner of the Group 2 Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at The Curragh.

Nine runners will go to post for the Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes where Eziyra will be fancied for Dermot Weld with Jessica Harrington set to be represented by Beautiful Morning, successful in the Group 3 Manguard Plus Royal Whip Stakes at The Curragh in August and the more recent Group 3 Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes winner, I’m So Fancy.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Bold Lad’ Sprint Handicap has a field of 27 runners including the Johnny Murtagh-trained Urban Beat and David O’Meara’s Summerghand while 20 runners will line up for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Northfields’ Handicap with the Jessica Harrington-trained Still Standing and the David Menuisier-trained Danceteria out to add to recent successes.

There will be a strong cross-channel presence in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Stakes, led by the Andrew Balding’s Flashcard and the Clive Cox-trained Getchagetchagetcha among the 20 runners.