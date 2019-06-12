Lexus Melbourne Cup worth AUD $8 million this year

The Lexus Melbourne Cup, a race which been a prime target of European trainers in recent seasons, will be worth AUD $8 million this November.

With an increase of AUD $700,000 on last year’s purse, the world’s richest handicap will remain Australia’s second richest race, behind the AUD $14m The Everest, the richest turf race in the world.

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien won the Lexus Melbourne Cup in 2017, while English handler Charlie Appleby was successful in the 2 mile handicap last November with Cross Counter.

Victoria Racing Club chairperson Amanda Elliott said of the Lexus Melbourne Cup:

“It is the race every Australian owner, trainer and jockey wants to win, and internationally, has become one of the most sought-after prizes in world racing. Connections cannot buy a place in the Lexus Melbourne Cup, it has to be earned.”