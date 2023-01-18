Little Big Bear and Tahiyra crowned European Champion Juveniles

9 total views, 9 views today

Aidan O’Brien’s Little Big Bear has been crowned Europe’s Champion Juvenile for 2022. The colt achieved a rating of 124 for his impressive demolition of the opposition in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh in August.



The colt becomes the 12th European Champion Juvenile trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien. He is also the first son of No Nay Never to achieve the distinction.



Reflecting on Little Big Bear, IHRB handicapper Mark Bird said:

“His dominant performances in taking the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Anglesey Stakes and the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes propelled him clear of his rivals in the race to be Europe’s top two-year-old from an early stage of the season and whetted the appetite for what promises to be an exciting three-year-old career.”



Little Big Bear was 5lbs clear of his stablemate Blackbeard (119), who in turn is 1lb ahead of another Ballydoyle inmate in the impressive Group 1 Vertem Futurity Stakes winner Auguste Rodin. Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road also features in the top ten with a mark of 115.



Sharing runner-up honours with the now-retired Blackbeard is Chaldean, the winner of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October and the highest-rated British-trained juvenile of the last year.



Trained by Andrew Balding, the son of Frankel won four of five starts in 2022, with the Group 2 Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes also going his way prior to his season-concluding Group 1 success.



Tahiyra, with a mark of 118, has been crowned European Champion Two-Year-Old Filly following her impressive romp in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at The Curragh in September. Trained by Dermot Weld, Tahiyra is the legendary trainer’s first European Champion Two-Year-Old Filly.



Mark Bird said of Europe’s top juvenile filly, Tahiyra:

“She set off impressively in the illustrious hoofprints of her half-sister and Breeder’s Cup heroine Tarnawa, when winning at Group 1 level on just her second start. Providing Dermot Weld with his inaugural European Juvenile Champion filly, she is owner H.H. Aga Khan’s first juvenile female champion since Zarkava in 2007.”

