Live coverage of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in more than 80 countries

Today’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh will be shown by broadcasters in more than 80 countries around the world.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the media rights organisation which produces and distributes top-class horseracing around the world, working with Horse Racing Ireland and The Curragh, has generated widespread interest in the €1.5m race, Ireland’s Premier Classic.

Broadcasters such as ESPN (Latin America), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, TVG (US), Sky (Australia) and National Sports Channel (Russia) will all show the race.

Derek McGrath, CEO of The Curragh Racecourse, said: “We are very excited to be hosting the first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in our newly redeveloped Curragh venue.

“The new facility, built at a cost of €81m, now offers viewing and hospitality options that rival the best in the world. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is building towards a very competitive race over the mile and a half Derby track, which is preserved for the race each year. We congratulate RMG on securing such a broad global audience for the race.”

Broadcasters in North and South America, plus the Caribbean, include TVG (US); CBC, HPI (Canada); ESPN (Latin America, Caribbean) and SportsMax (Caribbean) will show the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Europe will be served by RTÉ, Racing TV, TV Poland, National Sports Channel (Russia), SilkNet (Georgia), Arena Sport 1 & 2 (Slovakia and Czech Republic), Equidia (France) and TV Sports (Norway, Sweden, Denmark).

Australasia is covered by Sky Racing / Thoroughbred Central (Australia), plus Trackside (New Zealand).

Tellytrack will broadcast in South Africa, while 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will be served by live coverage from the Dubai Racing Channel.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby goes to post at 5.20pm this evening, the highlight of an eight-race card at The Curragh.