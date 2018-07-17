Longines Hong Kong International Races worth €10.1 for 2018-19 season

The Longines Hong Kong International Races are now worth an extraordinary HK$93 million (€10.1m), with a 10% increase to the Turf World Championships’ announced by the Hong Kong Jockey Club for the 2018-19 season.

The Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m/1m 2f) has increased in value to HK$28 million (€3m), maintaining its status as one of the two richest races in the world at a mile and a quarter on turf.

The Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m/1m) and Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m/6f) are the most lucrative Group 1 races at their respective distances on turf. The former has been boosted to HK$25 million (€2.7m) while the latter has a new value of HK$20 million (€2.1m).

The Longines Hong Kong Vase (2,400m/1m 4f), won in 2015 and 2017 by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Highland Reel, has seen its purse rise to HK$20 million (€2.1m).