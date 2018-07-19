Magic Wand, Forever Together & Sea Of Class among 7 runners for Darley Irish Oaks

Magic Wand, Forever Together and Bye Bye Baby will represent Aidan O’Brien in the 7-runner Darley Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday.

The William Haggis-trained daughter of Sea The Stars, Sea Of Class, a twice Listed race winner at Newbury, may be the biggest threat to the Ballydoyle handler who is bidding to win the Fillies Classic for a sixth time.

Magic Wand beat stablemate and subsequent Investec Oaks winner Forever Together at Chester earlier in the year, but the latter reversed the form when giving the trainer’s son, Donnacha, classic success at Epsom in June.

The Epsom Oaks winner has since been beaten, at odds-on, in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Weekend.

Magic Wand, who finished fourth at Epsom, is expected to start a strong favourite on Saturday after her recent success in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Godolphin’s Mary Tudor, a daughter of Dawn Approach and a Listed race winner at Navan, represents Willie McCreery, while Dermot Weld’s Romiyna and the Joseph O’Brien-trained Tissiak complete the Darley Irish Oaks field.