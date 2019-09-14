Magical lands QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Magical (11/10f) lived up to her name by putting on a brilliant performance to win the Group 1 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes, the feature race on Day 1 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The winning four-year-old daughter of Galileo who has been runner-up to wonder filly Enable in her last two contests at the highest level, and prior to that was also second to Crystal Ocean in a Group 1 at Ascot, deservedly got her head in front under Ryan Moore as she gave her trainer Aidan O’Brien an 8th victory in the 1m 2f contest.

The victor had two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare over her stable companion, 20/1 shot Magic Wand (Seámie Heffernan) with another Ballydoyle inmate, Anthony Van Dyck (12/1), the Investec Derby winner at Epsom in June, completing an Aidan O’Brien-Coolmore clean sweep.