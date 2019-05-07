Magical Leading O’Brien hope ahead of the 2019 Royal Ascot meeting

Aiden O’Brien has made the strongest start to a season as can be remembered that has included landing both of the Guineas most recently at Newmarket. This has sent an ominous warning to his rivals, and he will now be expected to have great success at the upcoming Royal meeting at Ascot. The Prince of Wales Stakes is already looking set to be one of the races of the current flat season, as he saddles leading hope Magical for the race. She continues to be well supported with punters using the review of Coral, as they now make her the third favourite for the race at 5/1.

Sired by Galileo, big things were expected of the Filly prior to her becoming one of the leading horses for the record breaking Ballydoyle team. She has won six of her 14 starts under rules, and appears to have returned in the form of her life. She made her seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at Naas, and was sent off at evens. This was due to the fact it included a classy field including the 2018 Derby winner Latrobe.

Magical tracked the leaders in fourth for much of the contest, always travelling with zest. She then was moved out under Ryan Moore and made up the ground under hands and heels to take up the running entering the final furlong. She was then shaken up to clear away in the final 100 yards to win by four and a half lengths. This was a hugely impressive seasonal reappearance, and one that stamped she would be contesting many of the top races in her division for much of the season.

Magical has now followed up in a Group 2 at the Curragh, but in far less impressive style, but she was not extended to win by 1 and a half lengths. These have both been eye catching performances since season, following on from many last season. This included her Qipco British Champions day victory at Ascot in the Group 1 Fillies and Mares Stakes. This was a high class victory that included the defeat of the consistent Coronet and classy Lah Ti Dar.

Magical powers to the win in the @ChampionsSeries British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at @Ascot pic.twitter.com/QZROTHHAG8 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 20, 2018

Following this victory she ran the mighty duel Arc winner Enable to less than a length in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs in November. With the pair pulling nearly 10 lengths clear of the third Sadler’s Joy. All this form stamps her down as one of the current stars of flat racing, and she is going to take a lot of beating moving forward.