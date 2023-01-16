Meydan treble for Irish jockey Pat Dobbs

11 total views, 11 views today

Irish jockey Pat Dobbs rode a treble at Meydan on Sunday and in the process achieved his 300th winner in the UAE. Five of the seven races on the card were won by Irish jockeys as Ray Dawson and Pat Cosgrave were also visited the winners’ enclosure.

Dobbs teamed up with trainer Doug Watson for the treble. In race two on the card, Sari Dubai won at the seventh attempt in the DVCC Maiden, over 1600metres on turf. The four-year-old was trying the surface for the first time and had to dig deep to see off Made In Dubai by half a length, the two having a good battle inside the final furlong and pulling well clear of third Chef De Partie.

“I think I’ve been making too much use of him on the dirt,” said Dobbs. “He normally jumps well so he’s hard to take back. When the gap came I gave him a squeeze and he quickened up really good today.”

A double for the combination was soon completed when Al Nayyir made it three wins for the season when claiming the featured 75-95 handicap.

The five-year-old Dubawi gelding had won in dramatic fashion when weaving through horses three weeks ago but this was much smoother. Dropping in trip for the DVCC Voyage Handicap, over 2000 metres on turf, he and Pat Dobbs came with a confident run on the outside and beat Carnival winner Withering by a length and a quarter.

“Last year we ran him on the turf just to get a run into him and I was surprised how well he went,” said Dobbs. “This was a better race, but he’s a horse on the up and he doesn’t do much at home so he looks after himself.”

The treble was completed when Qareeb took his second win of the campaign with a narrow success in the DVCC Elegant Lifestyle Handicap, over 1900 metres on dirt.

Travelling just off the pace throughout, the five-year-old stuck to his task well to prevail over Grand Dubai by half a length.

“The first time I rode him here he was too keen, but we had a different bit on him tonight and he settled really well,” said the Irish rider.

Two other Irish jockeys, Ray Dawson and Pat Cosgrave, were also among the Meydan winners on Sunday.

The US-bred Magic Petition put Ray Dawson among the winners when claiming the DVCC Adventure Handicap.

“He was a bit of a ‘boy’ for his first run, but he ran well the second time,” said Dawson post race. “You can put a run through his turf run as he’s not a turf horse, so coming here today was the perfect opportunity for him; we were drawn well and he’s a horse who will get a mile. The blinkers were there to sharpen him up. He came off the bridle early but he finished strong.”

The Irish-bred Leading Spirit won for the first time in almost three years in the DVCC Handicap, over 1000 metres on turf for jockey Pat Cosgrave. The pair made a beeline for the stands-side rail and stayed there in the lead, just hanging on at the line from stablemate Ranaan.

“This year he’s wanted to hang left-handed and last time over six furlongs I couldn’t get to the rail and it was hard to ride him,” said Cosgrave. “

