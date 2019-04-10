New approach to Masters Qualification in Horse Racing Industry

Since its launch in 2015, THIMBA has taken on 32 students, with 17 successfully completing the course so far.

The University of Liverpool Management School’s highly regarded Thoroughbred Horseracing Industries MBA (THIMBA) is embracing a blended delivery approach to make it as accessible as possible to applicants.

Among those, graduates have moved into senior roles at organisations like the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), managerial positions at independent racecourses or changed careers to take up posts at major horseracing and equine charities.

Research carried out by students has also garnered national and international media coverage, and helped influence the future shape of the industry.

THIMBA Director of Studies, Neil Coster said: “Industry feedback has confirmed that the THIMBA programme is delivering on its goal of upskilling and preparing candidates for senior management positions.

“The change to blended delivery means that the part-time programme can now be studied by more people as the time required away from their ‘day-jobs’ has been significantly reduced.”

As part of the changes, face-to-face time on the part-time element will be reduced from 52 days over 18 months to 26 days over the same time period, to make it more accessible to managers who work in SME’s or have other roles that prohibit spending significant periods away from their businesses.

This change also allows students from outside the UK to benefit from the course, as it now only requires a maximum of seven visits over two years.

THIMBA is designed for individuals already working in British racing or anyone wishing to embark upon a career in the industry. Employers within the sport are also invited to enrol suitable employees, so that their business can benefit from the expertise of the MBA and develop future leaders.

The programme combines the modules of an MBA with the specialised needs of the British and global horseracing industry. It aims to address the needs of all key stakeholders in the industry.

The core elements of the programme include leadership, strategy, managing the environment, innovation, entrepreneurship and managing financial resources. Each candidate also gains understanding of management of racecourses and training centres, marketing, advertising, sponsorship, bloodstock management and veterinary issues.

The course offers vocational training through industry placements and visits to racecourses, studs, training facilities, media companies and companies in the betting industry.

It also combines the expertise of the University’s Management School in sports industry management with the specialist equine knowledge of the Institute of Veterinary Science and the University’s equine facilities at its Leahurst campus.

THIMBA is also available as a full-time, 12 month programme. To find out more, and apply for your place, please visit: https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/ study/postgraduate-taught/ taught/thoroughbred- horseracing-industries-mba/ overview/