Nine run in Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle

3 total views, 3 views today

Trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus are double-handed in the €100,000 Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas Racecourse on Sunday.

The lightly raced Grangeclare West will bid to maintain his unbeaten record for the champion trainer, who also runs Tipperary Grade 3 winner Champ Kiely. Paul Townend and Danny Mullins are the respective jockey bookings.

JP McManus appears to have two very talented novice hurdlers carrying his famous colours with both Dawn Rising and Inothewayurthinkin declared.

Dawn Rising, the mount of JJ Slevin, is a son of Galileo and was previously trained by Aidan O’Brien at Ballydoyle. Since joining Joseph O’Brien at Carriganóg, Dawn Rising has made an excellent start to his jumping career with two wins and a third place finish from three races. The other McManus runner Inothewayurthinkin, the mount of Luke Dempsey, is also two from two over flights for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Having won the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle four times since 2017, Gordon Elliott is once again well represented for Sunday’s high-class renewal.

Irish Point, who will be ridden by Jack Kennedy, began his career in France but was narrowly denied in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse last month on just his second outing over hurdles.

Imagine will also represent the Elliott in Sunday’s feature race. Imagine, second on his two latest starts, will be partnered by Jordan Gainford.

The Noel Meade-trained Affordale Fury, Monbeg Park from Seán Doyle’s yard and Oliver McKiernan’s Kalanisi Star complete the field for the first Grade 1 of 2023 in Ireland.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com