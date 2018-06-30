O’Brien brothers beat Dad, Aidan, in Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Emirates Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien added the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to his list of successes when Latrobe (14/1) held off the Aidan O’Brien runners, Rostropovich (25/1), Saxon Warrior (1/1f) and Delano Roosevelt (12/1), in a gripping running of Ireland’s Premier Classic at The Curragh on Saturday.

The winner, owned by Australian Lloyd Williams, had half a length to spare over Pádraig Beggy on Rostropovich, with a further neck back to race favourite Saxon Warrior, who had finished fourth in the Investec Derby at Epsom at the beginning of June.

Joseph O’Brien, who won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby twice as a jockey with Camelot, the sire of Latrobe, and Australia, has now won and Emirates Melbourne Cup, Irish Gold Cup and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in the course of the last 12 month.

Elsewhere on the card, Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore had a treble with Battle Of Jericho, Fleet Review and Van Beethoven all winning.

Battle Of Jericho (7/1), a three year old son of War Front, battled on under Ryan Moore to claim the Tote Rockingham Premier Handicap over 5 furlongs to get the ball rolling for the Ballydoyle handler. The double was complete just 30 minutes later when Fleet Review led home a 1-2 for the trainer, finishing ahead of Intelligence Cross in The Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Dash Stakes. The top combination then completed a treble with the victory of Van Beethoven in the Group 2 Gain Railway Stakes over 6 furlongs.

The Ger Lyons-trained Viadera (11/2), a half-sister to Crossed Baton, took the opening Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Irish EBF Maiden under Colin Keane. Owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, the two year old debutant held off the fast finishing son of War Front, USS Michigan, from the Ballydoyle stable of Aidan O’Brien.

The good form of the Jessica Harrington stable continues as I’m No Fancy (5/2jf) won the Listed Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Celebration Stakes ahead of St Patrick’s Day, the full-brother to American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Michael Halford and jockey William Buick landed the Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Summer Fillies Handicap with Petticoat (7/2jf) in the blue of Godolphin. The winner finished two and a half lengths ahead of the other joint market choice Most Gifted under Ryan Moore.

Irish National Hunt champion trainer Willie Mullins won the last race on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day when Colin Keane on Low Sun (100/30f) defeated Laws Of Spin and Ryan Moore.