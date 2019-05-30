Pink Dogwood main Irish hope in field of 14 fillies for Group 1 Investec Oaks on Friday

Aidan O’Brien, the most successful current trainer in the Investec Oaks with seven victories, has four runners in the fillies Classic (4.30pm on Friday), headed by the Ryan Moore-ridden Pink Dogwood. The Camelot filly is a full-sister to 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Latrobe and was an easy winner of the Listed Salsabil Stakes at Navan on April 28.

Wayne Lordan will take the ride on Fleeting, winner of the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last year; Listed winner Peach Tree will be ridden by the trainer’s son, Donnacha, while Seámie Heffernan rides Delphinia.

Delphinia and Peach Tree both ran in the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on May 11 when third and fourth respectively behind Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa (Chris Hayes).

John Gosden’s Frankel filly, Mehdaayih, the mount of Rab Havlin, was supplemented for the Investec Oaks last Saturday at a cost of £30,000 following an impressive four and a half-length victory over Manuela De Vega from Ralph Beckett’s yard in the Listed Cheshire Oaks.

Gosden is seeking a third Investec Oaks success, following on from Taghrooda (2014) and Enable (2017), with his other representative this year being another Frankel filly, Anapurna (Frankie Dettori), while Tauteke will race for Roger Varian and jockey Andrea Atzeni.

The Siyouni filly, Masqad, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Jim Crowley, will bid to give owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum his fourth success in the race following Salsabil (1990), Eswarah (2005) and Taghrooda (2014), with Frankelina and James Doyle also representing Haggas.

Benny Andersson of ABBA is the owner of Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue (Silvestre de Sousa), a Sea The Stars filly, and completing the field for the 2019 Investec Oaks are big outsiders Blue Gardenia (David O’Meara/Jamie Spencer) and Sh Boom (Peter Chapple-Hyam/Tom Queally).