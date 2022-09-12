Pony racing set for Borris in memory of Jack de Bromhead

After consultation with the de Bromhead family it has been announced that pony racing will have one more meeting this season in Borris on Sunday, October 2nd

Pony racing had been suspended after the fatal fall of Jack de Bromhead at Glenbeigh. Such a tragic event lead pony racing to suspend as a mark of respect to Jack and insure that jockeys and parents received the counselling needed after such a heartbreaking event.

