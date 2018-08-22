Quality entries for Group 2 & Group 3 races on Longines Irish Champions Weekend

Enable, winner of the 2017 Darley Irish Oaks, may return to The Curragh next month as she heads the entries for the Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes on the second day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend in September.

Entries for the main supporting races to the six Group 1 events at Leopardstown on Saturday, 15th September and The Curragh on Sunday, 16th September are particularly strong and 13 overseas hopefuls feature in the €200,000 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes with John Gosden putting three in the race, headed by last season’s dual Oaks and Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Enable which hasn’t run since her Chantilly success in October. Gosden has also entered the three-year-old Lah Ti Dar and Coronet, a two-time Group 2 winner.

The Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Winter Lightning, successful in the UAE 1,000 Guineas at Meydan in February, is another cross-channel entry to note while Jean-Claude Rouget’s listed winner Mascha could carry French hopes in the race. Group 1 winners Rhododendron and Hydrangea have been entered by Aidan O’Brien and Royal Ascot winner Magic Wand also features for the Ballydoyle handler.

There is a strong British presence among an entry of 62 horses for the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday, 15th September, headed by the Mark Johnston-trained Dark Vision, an impressive winner of the Group 2 Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. He may be joined in the €150,000 event by John Gosden’s Beatboxer which made a winning debut at Sandown last month and Mick Channon’s Certain Lad, third to Van Beethoven in the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes at The Curragh. Aidan O’Brien’s Goodwood winner Land Force, successful in the Group 2 Qatar Richmond Stakes, and Anthony Van Dyck, impressive in the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown, lead the home brigade which also includes Dermot Weld’s course and distance winner Masaff.

An entry of 46 has been made for the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes and Group 1 winners Rhododendron and Lancaster Bomber feature in a strong Ballydoyle entry that also includes one-time leading Epsom Derby hope Amedeo Modigliani. Ken Condon’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Romanised is in the race which has attracted last year’s winner Suedois which went on to victory in the Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland in October for Fermoy, Co. Cork-born English-based trainer David O’Meara.

There are 40 horses in the Group 3 Paddy’s Rewards Club Stakes with Willie Mullins’ Royal Ascot winner Lagostovegas and Stratum, third at Royal Ascot and a big handicap winner subsequently at Newbury, among the entries. Max Dynamite is entered by the champion National Hunt trainer but the highest-rated contender is Aidan O’Brien’s dual Group 2 winner Idaho while triple Group 3 scorer Eziyra, successful in the KPMG Enterprise Stakes on the card last year, is in for Dermot Weld.

Longines Irish Champions Weekend takes place at Leopardstown and The Curragh on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th September 2018.