Remembering Always Waining’s hat-trick of Topham Chase wins

To complete a hat-trick of successive wins across any race meeting is mightily impressive, but to do it on the biggest stage of them all is the stuff legends are made of. And that’s exactly what Always Waining completed back in 2012, after winning the Topham Chase at Aintree between 2010 and 2012.

The record haul could be equalled this year if Ultragold is successful once again – with the Betfair Topham Chase odds now available – but Always Waining has his place in folklore for being the first horse to win on three occasions, let alone consecutively. It’s been six years since Always Waining was retired so ahead of the 2019 Chase, let’s take a look back at his achievements at Aintree.

2010

Prior to the 2010 Chase, Always Waining wasn’t in any sort of form that would suggest he could win so comprehensively at Aintree. The nine-year-old was struggling for any kind of consistency, but when it came down to the race, he travelled well and cleared all the jumps with minimal fuss and provided a healthy return for punters who backed him at 22/1. Saddled by Brian Hughes for Peter Bowen, the Irish-trained horse didn’t win again until the Topham a year later.

2011

That win wasn’t as straight forward as his 2010 success, but he did hold off favourite Mon Parrain to win by four clear lengths. Always Waining started brightly and held his own before moving to the front of the leading pack, and jockey Tom O’Brien did a stellar job in ensuring he travelled confidently and cleared all the fences to clinch a second successive win. Once again, Always Waining demonstrated some rather questionable form in the following races after Topham, where he finished no higher than fourth from five different meetings.

2012

By now, it was more than evident that Always Waining saved his best performances for Aintree and he wasn’t about to disappoint with the record firmly in his sights. Bowen’s star demonstrated his worth once more, surging past Chance Du Roy with the line in sight and comfortably winning by 4 1/2 lengths. It was a fitting end to Always Waining’s love affair with the Topham, but he wasn’t able to manufacture a fourth consecutive win at Aintree when he raced in the Grand National the following year, but did manage to finish an admirable tenth.

Reaction

O’Brien said: “He’s absolutely amazing. He gives everyone who rides him a great spin around here and I’m delighted with that.

“He hears the crowd and he just takes off. I knew Chance Du Roy would take some passing as I won on him last time.

“It’s hard to win big races these days. It’s amazing to get a big one on the board.”

Bowen said: “This has made our season. Our horses have been coughing and they’ve not been right for a while.

“We worked him last week and thought he was in real good form. We took him out of the National because of the ground.

“It’s some achievement to win three Tophams.”