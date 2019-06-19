Royal Ascot Day 2 Round-Up and Results

The consistent five-year-old Crystal Ocean (3/1) claimed a first Grade 1 victory when landing the feature race on day two at Royal Ascot, the £750,000 Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs, defeating Aidan O’Brien’s favourite Magical in the process.

The winner, ridden by Frankie Dettori, showed gameness in the home straight, seeing off pace-maker Hunting Horn, who finished fourth, and then that horse’s stablemate, Magical (13/8). Magical seemed likely to pick off Crystal Ocean as they hit the furlong pole, but he would not yield, and pulled clear of the filly as they reached the line, scoring by one and a quarter lengths, while third-placed Waldgeist (4/1) was three and a quarter lengths adrift of Magical.

3.40pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1), 1m 2f

1 Crystal Ocean (Sir Evelyn de Rothschild) Sir Michael Stoute 5-9-00 Frankie Dettori 3/1

2 Magical (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-8-11 Ryan Moore 13/8 fav

3 Waldgeist (Gestut Ammerland) Andre Fabre FR 5-9-00 Pierre-Charles Boudot 4/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 10.25s

Distances: 1¼, 3¼.

Jockey Dettori also tasted victory in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes on Raffle Prize (18/1), with US trainer Wesley Ward’s Kimari (13/2) a head second, and one length ahead of third-placed Final Song (6/1f).

Raffle Prize, trained by Mark Johnston, the two-year-old daughter of Slade Power wore down American raider and long-time leader Kimari to give the Scottish handler his 44th Royal Ascot win.

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2), 5f

1 Raffle Prize (Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 2-9-00 Frankie Dettori 18/1

2 Kimari (Ten Broeck Farm Inc) Wesley Ward USA 2-9-00 John Velzaquez 13/2

3 Final Song (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 2-9-00 Christophe Soumillon 6/1 fav

25 ran

Time: 1m 1.58s

Distances: hd, 1.

Move Swiftly gave trainer William Haggas his second winner of the week, and his 10th overall, when taking the Group 2 £175,000 Duke of Cambridge Stakes under Danny Tudhope – who was winning at Royal Ascot for the third time in two days.

The 9/1 chance, a daughter of Farhh, beat Sir Michael Stoute’s Rawdaa (4/1) by a neck, with Aidan O’Brien’s I Can Fly a length-and-three-quarters further behind.

4.20pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 1), 1m straight

1 Move Swiftly (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) William Haggas 4-9-00 Danny Tudhope 9/1

2 Rawdaa (Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah) Sir Michael Stoute 4-9-00 Frankie Dettori 4/1

3 I Can Fly (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien IRE 4-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/2 fav

17 ran

Time: 1m 42.63s

Distances: nk, 1¾

The Andrew Balding-trained Dashing Willoughby’s victory in the Group 2 £225,000 Queen’s Vase was the trainer’s fourth at Royal Ascot – and his first for five years.

Dashing Willoughby (6/1), under Oisín Murphy, showed grit and determination to see off the Aidan O’Brien-trained Barbados (20/1) by half a length, with Mark Johnston’s Nayef Road (16/1) another half-length back in third place.

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2), 1m 6f

1 Dashing Willoughby (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisín Murphy 6/1

2 Barbados (Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Wayne Lordan 20/1

3 Nayef Road (Mohamed Obaida) Mark Johnston 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 16/1

11/4 fav Norway (9th)

13 ran

Time: 3m 7.86s

Distances: ½, ½

The Charlie Hills-trained Afak (20/1) won the Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) under Jim Crowley, having just a nose to spare over Clon Coulis (16/1), with Raising Sand (8/1) two-lengths further behind in third, with a head and another head separating the fourth and fifth-placed horses, Stylehunter (22/1) and Kynren (11/2jf) respectively.

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap), 1m straight

1 Afaak (Hamdan Al Maktoum) Charlie Hills 5-9-03 Jim Crowley 20/1

2 Clon Coulis (Colette Twomey) David Barron 5-8-13 Jamie Spencer 16/1

3 Raising Sand (Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner) Jamie Osborne 7-9-03 Nicola Currie 8/1

4 Stylehunter (HRH Princess Haya of Jordan) John Gosden 4-8-13 Robert Havlin 22/1

5 Kynren (Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner) David Barron 5-9-01 Robert Winston 11/2 Jt-fav

11/2 Jt Fav New Graduate (19th)

28 ran

Time: 1m 42.36s

Distances: nse, 2, hd, hd.