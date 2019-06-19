Royal Ascot Top Jockey & Top Trainer standings for 2019

The first day of the 2019 Royal Ascot festival is over and we have the updated table of winners for leading jockey and trainer.
Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd
Ryan Moore 2 2 –
Danny Tudhope 2 – 1
James Doyle 1 – –
Richard Kingscote 1 – –
Jim Crowley – 1 2
Adam Kirby – 1 –
Tom Marquand – 1 –
Silvestre de Sousa – 1 –
Pierre-Charles Boudot – – 1
Frankie Dettori – – 1
Oisin Murphy – – 1
QIPCO LEADING TRAINER AWARD –
STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY
Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd
Aidan O’Brien IRE 2 1 –
Ian Williams 1 – 1
Charlie Appleby 1 – –
David O’Meara 1 – –
William Haggas 1 – 1
John Gosden – 1 1
Andrew Balding – 1 –
Richard Hannon – 1 –
Charlie Hills – 1 –
Willie Mullins IRE – 1 –
Archie Watson – – 2
Mark Johnston – – 1
ROYAL ASCOT LEADING OWNER AWARD –
STANDINGS AFTER FIRST DAY
Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd
Coolmore 2 1 –
CLXX 1 – –
Godolphin 1 – –
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum 1 – –
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull 1 – –
Hamdan Al Maktoum – 1 1
Lady Bamford – 1 –
Cheveley Park Stud – 1 –
King Power Racing – 1 –
J Turner – 1 –
Clipper Logistics – – 1
Lael Stable – – 1
Qatar Racing Limited – – 1
K Sohi – – 1
Lord Lloyd Webber – – 1
ROYAL ASCOT 2019 – WINNERS
First Day – Tuesday, June 18
2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 1m £600,000
LORD GLITTERS (Geoff & Sandra Turnbull) David O’Meara 6-9-00 Danny Tudhope 14/1
3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f £150,000
ARIZONA (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-01 Ryan Moore 15/8 Fav
3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f £500,000
BLUE POINT (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-04 James Doyle 5/2
4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 7f 213y £538,750
CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Flaxman Stables, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 10/1
5.00pm Ascot Handicap 2m 3f 210y £90,000
THE GRAND VISIR (CLXX) Ian Williams 5-9-10 Richard Kingscote 12/1
5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 1f 212y £100,000
ADDEYBB (Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum) William Haggas 5-9-03 Danny Tudhope 5/1