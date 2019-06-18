Royal Ascot Video Podcast: Tipping for Tuesday at Royal Ascot

It’s the Cheltenham for flat racing fans, and thanks to the racingpost we have a video podcast preview day one of the Royal meeting at Ascot on Tuesday.

Maddy Playle is joined by Dave Orton, Graeme Rodway and Paddy Power’s Niall O’Reilly for a look ahead to day one of Royal Ascot including the Queen Anne Stakes and St James’s Palace Stakes.

Matt Chapman on Paddypower News

All my tips will be on my Paddy Power News everyday so let’s hope for a good one!

Tuesday kicks off with the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes over a mile at 2.30pm. I don’t think the milers are a great bunch and there’s every chance last year’s hero ACCIDENTAL AGENTcan get in the mix again for Eve Johnson Houghton. His third behind Mustashry in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury was a fabulous run first time up and he doesn’t need to improve much to get placed here. Back him each-way.

Next is the Group 2 Coventry Stakes over 6f for juveniles at 3.05pm. Obviously a bit of a guessing game, but ARIZONA looked an absolute class act for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh last time and may well take all the beating. The big sprint is at 3.40pm with the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes over 5f. I have no doubt in my mind BATTAASH is the best horse in the field and if he brings his ‘A’ game, he’s going to take all the beating. He came back with a fabulous win at Haydock and ran well here last year when getting worked up before the start. I’m hoping the Charlie Hills’ runner has calmed down now.

It’s all class at 4.20pm with the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile. There’s been a big move for Too Darn Hot of late, but I think this rests with SKARDU, who was third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and fourth in the equivalent in Ireland. I think he’s better than that form and he’s a cracking each-way wager at about 9/1 for William Haggas and the excellent James Doyle.

If stamina is your thing you will love the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes at 5.pm. COEUR DE LION is not an easy horse to win on and is 2lb higher than when a staying on sixth in this event last term. However, his jockey now takes 5lb off, and he does stay strong and is in good form for Alan King. He’s got place claims at the very least against a load of jumps horses who might love going on the Flat or might not!

And finally the Listed Wolferton Stakes over 1m 2f at 5.35pm. ADDEYBB was a real eye catcher at Chester and with a bit of juice in the ground has massive place claims for Willian Haggas. I love this horse and I still don’t think we have seen the best of him yet.