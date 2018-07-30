Ruby Walsh returns to action with a winner

Ruby Walsh made a winning return to action at Galway following a four month lay-off when taking the opening race of the 2018 Galway Races Summer Festival, The Galmont.com & Galwaybayhotel.com Novice Hurdle over 2 miles.
Riding the Willie Mullins-trained 5/4f, Easy Game, Walsh had his mount prominent throughout, before kicking on entering the home straight for a comfortable four-and-a-quarter length win over Count Simon (6/1), with a further 14 lengths back to the third placed horse, Cool Colonnade (8/1).
Following his first-race win, Walsh commented: “It’s great to be back. Hopefully it’ll last a bit longer than a week this time!”
