Samcro set for Down Royal return

Samcro is likely to make a return to action at Down Royal in November be it over fences or hurdles.

Samcro, for whom is trained by top trainer Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown won four starts from four last season in the novice hurdling division. Indeed, one of those victories came at Cheltenham in March in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle Festival. He did fall in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle three flights out which certainly has delayed his return to action. However, Elliott and the owners are still considering whether to keep Samcro over the small hurdles or pursue a career over fences this term. Speaking to the At The Races the County Meath based trainer said “There’s no decision made yet, to be honest. I’ll have to talk to Michael and Eddie [O’Leary] over the next couple of weeks and make a decision on what we’re going to do. “I like to start a lot of my horses off up in Down Royal, ground permitting, and that’s where he’ll start off, over hurdles or fences.”

Speaking about some of his other top horses Elliott said of The Storyteller that the horse would be running at the two day meeting also at Down Royal on November 2nd/3rd. He was also asked about Cheltenham winner Labaik who has been out of action since a fourth placed finish in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle,”There’s been no decision yet. He’s just back in light work. There’s a few things to be sorted out there yet the Cullentra based trainer said. Elliott was also asked about Death Duty a winner over hurdles and fences, he said “Death Duty is still not back in. He got a bit of a setback last year,” “We might have him for the second half of the season, but there’s no big panic with him.”