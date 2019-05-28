Sir Dragonet and Telecaster added to Investec Derby field at cost of £85,000 each

Aidan O’Brien’s Sir Dragonet and Hughie Morrison’s Telecaster were both supplemented on Monday for the Group 1 Investec Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday next.

Both three-year-old colts were impressive winners of their Derby trials, with the unbeaten Coolmore partners-owned Sir Dragonet coming from last to first in the Group 3 Chester Vase on 8th May, having only made a winning debut in a Tipperary maiden on April 25.

Sir Dragonet, the current favourite in the betting for the Premier Classic over a mile and a half, was sired by 2012 Investec Derby winner Camelot, and is one O’Brien’s eight-strong team among the 15 three-year-old colts remaining in the 12 furlongs and six yards race.

Telecaster is also by an Investec Derby winner in the Jim Bolger-trained New Approach who triumphed in 2008, while his dam Shirocco Star finished second in the 2012 Investec Oaks, beaten a neck by Aidan O’Brien’s Was.

The two supplementary entries have boosted the prize money for the 2019 Investec Derby to £1,625,000, making the colts’ Classic the joint-richest race ever run in Britain, alongside the 2017 Investec Derby, which also attracted two supplementary entries.

O’Brien’s other seven Investec Derby contenders are headed by Broome, an Australia colt who won the Ballysax Stakes by eight-lengths before taking the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial impressively.

The Listed Lingfield Derby Trial victor Anthony Van Dyck, Dante Stakes fourth Japan, Listed Dee Stakes scorer Circus Maximus, Chester Vase second Norway, Blue Riband Trial victor Cape Of Good Hope and Sovereign are also trained at Ballydoyle.

Veteran Irish trainer Kevin Prendergast is set to be represented in the Investec Derby by Group 2 winner Madhmoon, fourth behind Magna Grecia in the Group 1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, while Andrew Balding has Bangkok, winner of the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown, in the field.

The Roger Varian-trained Surfman, Humanitarian from John Gosden’s yard, the Charlie Appleby horse Line Of Duty and John Ryan’s Hiroshima are the other possible runners on Saturday.