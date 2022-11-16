Snow Leopardess heads market at 8-1 for Becher Handicap Chase

1,501 total views, 1,501 views today

Snow Leopardess (Charlie Longsdon) has been allotted 11st 2lbs for the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday 3rd December.

The now 10 year old mare courageously held on by a nose from Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson) in a thrilling finish to the 2021 renewal of the contest, which is staged over just under three and a quarter miles and is the second of the five races to take place over the unique Grand National fences during the season.

The current 8-1 market leader with sponsor Boylesports, Snow Leopardess is due to make her seasonal reappearance tomorrow (Wednesday 16th November) in the Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m 1f 188y

Aintree – Saturday 3rd December

Franco de Port (FR) 7 12 0 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 7 11 7 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Cepage (FR) 10 11 6 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams

Le Milos 7 11 6 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton

Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11 6 Taylor & O’Dwyer Joe Tizzard

Roi Mage (FR) 10 11 5 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland

Caribean Boy (FR) 8 11 4 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

De Rasher Counter 10 11 3 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle

Francky du Berlais (FR) 9 11 3 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Snow Leopardess 10 11 2 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Hill Sixteen 9 11 1 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson

Fortescue 8 11 1 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly

Truckers Lodge (IRE) 10 11 1 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls

Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 11 0 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby

Recite A Prayer (IRE) 7 11 0 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins Ireland

The Jam Man (IRE) 9 11 0 Ronan M. P. McNally Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland

Commodore (FR) 10 10 12 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams

Fantastikas (FR) 7 10 11 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies

Our Power (IRE) 7 10 11 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas

Mighty Thunder 9 10 10 Thunder Holdings Ltd Lucinda Russell

Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10 10 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill

Celebre d’Allen (FR) 10 10 10 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs

Dr Kananga 8 10 10 Tootell, Tomkies & Tory Ben Clarke

Lord Accord (IRE) 7 10 9 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland

Ashtown Lad (IRE) 8 10 8 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

The Wolf (FR) 8 10 8 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy

Egality Mans (FR) 8 10 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gesskille (FR) 6 10 7 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Rapid Flight 6 10 7 Mr D. Mills James Moffatt

Musical Slave (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs

Fagan 12 10 7 Stowe 100 Club Alex Hales

Full Back (FR) 7 10 5 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore

Rambranlt’jac (FR) 6 10 5 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 7 10 5 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Enqarde (FR) 8 10 4 Off The Clock Partners & Dr RDP Newland Dr Richard Newland

Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9 10 2 Mr L M Power and Mr Ian Hutchins Sean Curran

Five Star Getaway (IRE) 8 10 2 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Christian Williams

Now Where Or When (IRE) 7 10 0 Mrs Margaret McCrudden S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Percussion 7 10 0 Mr E. R. Hanbury L J Morgan

One More Fleurie (IRE) 8 9 12 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams

Didero Vallis (FR) 9 9 11 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams

Minella Bobo (IRE) 9 9 4 Moran, Outhart, McDermott, Hyde & Hill Rebecca Curtis

Boughtbeforelunch (IRE) 9 8 13 Let Us Do Lunch Partnership Paul Webber

43 entries

9 Irish-trained

Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase, Boylesports bet:

8-1 Snow Leopardess

10-1 Captain Kangaroo, Gesskille, Lifetime Ambition

12-1 Ashtown Lad, Lord Accord

14-1 Five Star Getaway, Hill Sixteen, Le Milos, Lostintranslation, Musical Slave

16-1 Cloth Cap, Fortescue, Our Power, The Wolf

18-1 Recite A Prayer

20-1 Egality Mans

22-1 Caribean Boy, Percussion,

25-1 Celebre d’Allen, Dr Kananga, Enqarde, Fantastikas, Francky du Berlais, Now Where Or When, Rapid Flight, The Jam Man, Top Ville Ben, Truckers Lodge

33-1 Cepage, Commodore, Didero Vallis, Domaine de Lisle, Franco de Port,

Full Back, Mighty Thunder, Rambranltjac, Roi Mage

40-1 De Rasher County, Fagan

50-1 Minella Bobo

66-1 One More Fleurie