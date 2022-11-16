Snow Leopardess heads market at 8-1 for Becher Handicap Chase

1,501 total views, 1,501 views today
Snow Leopardess (Charlie Longsdon) has been allotted 11st 2lbs for the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday 3rd December.
The now 10 year old mare courageously held on by a nose from Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson) in a thrilling finish to the 2021 renewal of the contest, which is staged over just under three and a quarter miles and is the second of the five races to take place over the unique Grand National fences during the season.
The current 8-1 market leader with sponsor Boylesports, Snow Leopardess is due to make her seasonal reappearance tomorrow (Wednesday 16th November) in the Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Warwick.
Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m 1f 188y
Aintree – Saturday 3rd December
Franco de Port (FR) 7 12 0 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 7 11 7 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Cepage (FR) 10 11 6 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Le Milos 7 11 6 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11 6 Taylor & O’Dwyer Joe Tizzard
Roi Mage (FR) 10 11 5 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
Caribean Boy (FR) 8 11 4 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
De Rasher Counter 10 11 3 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
Francky du Berlais (FR) 9 11 3 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Snow Leopardess 10 11 2 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Hill Sixteen 9 11 1 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Fortescue 8 11 1 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
Truckers Lodge (IRE) 10 11 1 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls
Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 11 0 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
Recite A Prayer (IRE) 7 11 0 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins Ireland
The Jam Man (IRE) 9 11 0 Ronan M. P. McNally Ronan M. P. McNally Northern Ireland
Commodore (FR) 10 10 12 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
Fantastikas (FR) 7 10 11 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
Our Power (IRE) 7 10 11 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Mighty Thunder 9 10 10 Thunder Holdings Ltd Lucinda Russell
Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10 10 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill
Celebre d’Allen (FR) 10 10 10 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs
Dr Kananga 8 10 10 Tootell, Tomkies & Tory Ben Clarke
Lord Accord (IRE) 7 10 9 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland
Ashtown Lad (IRE) 8 10 8 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
The Wolf (FR) 8 10 8 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy
Egality Mans (FR) 8 10 8 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gesskille (FR) 6 10 7 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Rapid Flight 6 10 7 Mr D. Mills James Moffatt
Musical Slave (IRE) 9 10 7 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Fagan 12 10 7 Stowe 100 Club Alex Hales
Full Back (FR) 7 10 5 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Rambranlt’jac (FR) 6 10 5 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 7 10 5 Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Enqarde (FR) 8 10 4 Off The Clock Partners & Dr RDP Newland Dr Richard Newland
Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9 10 2 Mr L M Power and Mr Ian Hutchins Sean Curran
Five Star Getaway (IRE) 8 10 2 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Christian Williams
Now Where Or When (IRE) 7 10 0 Mrs Margaret McCrudden S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Percussion 7 10 0 Mr E. R. Hanbury L J Morgan
One More Fleurie (IRE) 8 9 12 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams
Didero Vallis (FR) 9 9 11 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
Minella Bobo (IRE) 9 9 4 Moran, Outhart, McDermott, Hyde & Hill Rebecca Curtis
Boughtbeforelunch (IRE) 9 8 13 Let Us Do Lunch Partnership Paul Webber
43 entries
9 Irish-trained
Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase, Boylesports bet:
8-1 Snow Leopardess
10-1 Captain Kangaroo, Gesskille, Lifetime Ambition
12-1 Ashtown Lad, Lord Accord
14-1 Five Star Getaway, Hill Sixteen, Le Milos, Lostintranslation, Musical Slave
16-1 Cloth Cap, Fortescue, Our Power, The Wolf
18-1 Recite A Prayer
20-1 Egality Mans
22-1 Caribean Boy, Percussion,
25-1 Celebre d’Allen, Dr Kananga, Enqarde, Fantastikas, Francky du Berlais, Now Where Or When, Rapid Flight, The Jam Man, Top Ville Ben, Truckers Lodge
33-1 Cepage, Commodore, Didero Vallis, Domaine de Lisle, Franco de Port,
Full Back, Mighty Thunder, Rambranltjac, Roi Mage
40-1 De Rasher County, Fagan
50-1 Minella Bobo
66-1 One More Fleurie